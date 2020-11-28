Save 10% on your next phone and trade in your old one with Decluttr

Black Friday is here and it’s a great time to take advantage of discounts to upgrade an aging smartphone or tablet. Decluttr already offers some killer deals on refurbished tech, but now you can get an extra 10% off for Black Friday. Here’s how.

Using the promo code 9TO5GOOGLE at checkout, you can take 10% off of any smartphone, tablet, or wearable on the Decluttr shop (game consoles excluded) during Black Friday weekend.

Decluttr offers smartphones and tablets from every major brand. Want an affordable Android phone? You can get a Pixel 4 XL for as little as $355 with our exclusive coupon. Want to go the Samsung route? Get a “pristine” Galaxy S20 Plus for just $700, $500 off the retail price! Decluttr also sells OnePlus, LG, and Motorola smartphones. You can even get futuristic devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for a fraction of the normal four-figure prices.

In the tablet world, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 can be had for as little as $380. iPads are also heavily discounted. Regardless of what phone or tablet you’re buying, this coupon is good for up to $80 off of the final price. You’ll also get free shipping on any order!

Why buy from Decluttr?

With Decluttr, you can kill two birds with one stone while getting a new device. Not only can you purchase a device that’s already been refurbished, you can also get cash for your old device with no hassle. Declutter only asks you to fill out a few basic questions, then you ship your device off and get a payment within 24 hours of inspection. This has a positive impact on the planet too. Instead of your old phone ending up in a landfill, you’re giving it a chance to live another life and that new device you’re buying, well it’s refurbished too, also saving a device from being thrown away or left in a drawer until it’s no longer usable.

If you’re just purchasing a device from Decluttr, you can also rest assured that the refurbished unit is in good shape. Every device purchased from Decluttr also comes with a 12-month limited warranty which covers any technical faults and defects. Before being sold, each device is also subject to a 90-point inspection which ensures top quality. Every purchase also comes with a 14-day return window. All of that comes at prices comparable to buying a product privately, where all of the risk lies on you.

Decluttr has been trusted by millions of customers through outlets on eBay and Amazon and has an “excellent” rating on Trustpilot from thousands of customers. If you want to upgrade your smartphone or tablet this year, save some money and do it with Decluttr. Don’t forget to use the promo code 9TO5GOOGLE at checkout to save 10% on your order

