Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 $330, Powerbeats Pro $150, Anker accessories from $13, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 from $300, Powerbeats Pro at an all-time low, and Anker’s Cyber Week promotion starts at $13. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Friday

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm for $330. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer saves you $100, beats our previous mention from Black Friday by $29, and marks a new all-time low. The 41mm version is also on sale for $300, down from $400 and marking a new all-time low, as well.

Samsung’s latest wearable delivers a circular OLED display in either 41mm or 45mm sizes complete with a rotating bezel. On top of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring as well as SPO2, VO2 max, and even ECG functionality that’s on the way.

Powerbeats Pro drop to all-time low price at $150

Amazon offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Headphones in Lava Red for $150. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, we saw these popular earbuds trend between $160 and $170 during Black Friday, depending on the color.

Powerbeats Pro delivers some of the latest technology on the audio side from Apple, offering up to 24 hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair and enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri.

Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13

Amazon has kicked off Anker’s Cyber Monday week sale with deals on stocking stuffers, iPhone and Android essentials, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $30. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Notable features here include up to 24 hours of playback on a full charge alongside IPX7 protection from rain, dust, snow, and more. This is a great stocking stuffer idea for parents or grandparents looking to enjoy wireless playback for the first time.

