Deals: Anker Cyber Week sale from $13, Assistant smart plug $22, more

Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13

Amazon has kicked off Anker’s Cyber Monday week sale with deals on stocking stuffers, iPhone and Android essentials, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $30. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Notable features here include up to 24 hours of playback on a full charge alongside IPX7 protection from rain, dust, snow, and more. This is a great stocking stuffer idea for parents or grandparents looking to enjoy wireless playback for the first time.

Assistant highlights this affordable smart plug

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $22. That’s down from the usual $30 going rate and matching our previous mention, as well as the best discounts we’ve tracked in 2020. iHome was one of the first to market with a HomeKit-enabled plug, but it also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more, making it a great option for a variety of setups. Along with automatic scheduling, you’ll be able to monitor usage and cut down on those pesky energy vampires driving up your electrical bill.

Hisense’s Android-powered 65-inch TV now $200 off

Walmart currently offers the Hisense 65H9F 65-inch 4K ULED Android TV for $800. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. If you didn’t pull the trigger on a new TV over Black Friday, this 4K HDR ULED TV gives you another chance to get in on the discounts. Alongside its Quantum Dot panel and variable 240Hz refresh rate, Android TV powers the experience with built-in streaming services and more. Rounding out the notable features, you’ll find four HDMI ports.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month.

