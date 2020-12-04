Deals: Motorola One $200, Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack $279, Anker projectors from $370, more

Today’s best deals include the Motorola One Action smartphone for $200, plus Nest Cam Indoor is on sale, and Anker has a fresh Gold Box today. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola One Action Smartphone returns to Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $200. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low set once before back in July. With a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display at the center of the experience, the Motorola One Action packs 128GB of onboard storage and is powered by an octa-core processor. Then around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors.

Expand your Assistant setup with three Nest Cam Indoor

Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of Google Nest Cam Indoor for $279. Normally fetching $130 each, today’s offer is $7 under the price we saw the cameras go for individually over Black Friday, saves you 28% overall, and marks a new all-time low. If you picked up a new Nest speaker or smart display last week, Google’s Nest Cam Indoor is a great way to expand the setup with some security features. On top of 1080p recording and two-way talk functionality, there’s also motion detection, allowing the camera to send alerts to your smartphone based on movement and the like.

Anker’s Gold Box discounts Nebula projectors

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 33% off Nebula projectors. Our top pick is the Mars II Pro at $370. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s Mars II portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150 inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for three hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services.

