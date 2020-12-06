Hands-on: MNML’s Google Pixel 5 case lineup [Video]

Below we go hands-on with the super-sleek and ultra-thin MNML case lineup for the “premium” Google Pixel 5. 9to5Google readers can grab a MNML case now for 25% OFF with our code 9TO5GOOGLE for a limited time.

Check out our hands-on video with the superb MNML Pixel 5 case lineup:

The company has made smartphone cases that have been designed specifically with minimalists in mind or just those that hate adding yet more bulk to their pocket. Every single MNML case is ideally suited to those that want to not only protect their prized possession but don’t want to lose functionality and — most importantly — form.

There are a ton of cases out there that claim total device coverage but not very many can offer protection without increasing device bulk quite substantially. MNML Pixel 5 cases have always taken a different approach though. Instead, they have created cases that not only allow you to enjoy the unique look and feel of your smartphone but without any sort of branding or logos — meaning you’re not inadvertently advertising a brand simply by protecting your phone.





At just 0.35mm or 0.01-inches thin, you’ll benefit from an extra layer of protection without needing to make more room in your pocket or sacrifice the curves and contours of your diminutive Pixel 5. If you want to protect your display, all MNML cases play nicely with screen protectors and even other accessories such as smartphone grips.

Not wanting to hinder access to important buttons and controls, MNML also pays special attention to access to things such as charge port, volume and power buttons. Every MNML case for Pixel 5 is lazer cut for precise access to all of the most important portions of your smartphone — including the speakers. There is also a raised lip around the rear camera bump to ensure it’s protected when placing on flat surfaces.





Considering just how lightweight each and every MNML case is for the Pixel 5, you’ll add barely any noticeable mass to an already lightweight smartphone – it’s even more pronounced when compared to chunky, bulky options from other brands. The color options are simple and refined with Frosted White, Frosted Black and, Matte Black available:

All MNML cases ship within just one business day and are backed by a 100% money-back guarantee if you are not completely satisfied.

