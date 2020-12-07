Deals: Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB $550, Lenovo Smart Display 10 $95, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB of storage for $550, plus Lenovo Smart Display 10 is $95, and the Fitbit Sense at $270. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB drops to $550

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB unlocked for $300 off at $550 in Black, White, Flamingo Pink, or Prism Blue. The price has fluctuated from $700-$850 this year, so the drop represents a great savings opportunity.

This Galaxy S10+ has a super-slim design that fits comfortably in your pocket and easily sits in the hand. A 6.4-inch endless quad HD+ dynamic AMOLED screen with nearly bezel-less infinity display offers a cinematic viewing experience with hole-punch front selfie cam and a full set of pro lenses around back, including ultrawide for stunning landscapes and micro-zoom for epic details.

Bring Assistant to the kitchen

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Display 10 for $95. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price.

Pairing Assistant with a 10-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Display is a great way to upgrade an existing Google-centered smart home or to even dive in for the first time. Alongside being able to summon Assistant for answering questions and controlling smart home gear, you’ll be able to watch videos like cooking guides in the kitchen, pull up smart camera feeds, and more.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch packs built-in Assistant

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $270. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Fitbit Sense delivers the brand’s most capable wearable to date with up to 6-day battery life alongside built-in GPS, always-on AMOLED display, and NFC. There’s also the introduction of ECG capabilities, as well as other new fitness tracking features like stress, skin temperature, and mindfulness to go with the usual batch of exercise stats and the like.

