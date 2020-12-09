To show off the quality of its new Nest Audio speaker that we reviewed in October, Google has just released a collection of exclusive acoustic recordings, “Nest Audio Sessions,” from popular artists on YouTube Music.

Available now, the “Nest Audio Sessions” collection brings together nine songs from nine artists. These original recordings are available on YouTube Music.

Update 12/9: As it turns out, these songs are not exclusive to YouTube Music despite Google implying otherwise. The entire collection is also available on Spotify. You can stream them all here. Just in time for Apple Music on Google Assistant speakers, too, the songs can also be found on Apple Music by searching for “Nest Audio Sessions.”

Each of these acoustic recordings was recorded at the artists own home, obviously as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Despite that, though, the quality of each recording is still great, with all of them having a raw quality to the sound. The concept is similar to Spotify Sessions, acoustic live performances that the streaming giant puts out with select artists, but in this case it’s only one song per artist, and again because of the pandemic, the recordings aren’t in front of a live audience.

The songs included are:

C U by BENEE

Red Flag by Mabel

Wounded Love by Joy Denalane

Not Another Love Song by Ella Mai

Como Te Va by Lola Indigo

Mateo by Tove Lo

Pose by Shizuku (Polkadot Stingray)

PRENDIDA by Jessie Reyez

Love by Louane

Google notes that you can access these songs via a Nest Audio using the command “Hey Google, play Nest Audio Sessions on YouTube Music.” Notably, though, the songs are available on all Google Assistant speakers and any device with access to YouTube Music.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: