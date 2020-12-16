Deals: Motorola One Action $180, Lenovo Smart Clocks $24, more

Today’s best deals include the Motorola One Action for $180, Lenovo Smart Clocks at $24, and Samsung Galaxy Watches. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a new all-time low on Motorola’s One Action

B&H offers the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $180. Normally selling for $350, it just dropped to $203 at Amazon, with today’s offer the all-time low there by $20 and marking the best we’ve seen to date overall. Motorola One Action delivers a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display alongside 16MP triple sensor camera array, 128GB of storage, and built-in fingerprint reader. This is a great handset to hold you over until the new Samsung handsets debut next year or to finally get a family member onboard the smartphone train.

Lenovo Smart Clocks and Assistant displays from $24

Lenovo currently offers its Smart Clock Essential for $24. Usually selling for $49, you’re saving 52% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and matching the all-time low. Bringing Google Assistant to your nightstand, Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential packs an LED display for showcasing the time alongside doubling as an alarm clock. You’ll be able to summon Google’s voice assistant for commanding smart home gear and much more, and a 2.4A USB charging port rounds out the notable features. Shop more options right here.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active lineup from $139

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung smartwatches headlined by the Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE 44mm style at $329. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best price to date. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 delivers a wealth of fitness tracking features ranging from exercise tracking to heart rate monitoring and more with a circular touchscreen display backed by an aluminum casing. There’s also cellular connectivity onboard alongside 5-day battery life. Find more Samsung wearables here from $139.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: TP-Link Deco X20 makes setting up a WiFi 6 mesh system a breeze [Video]

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

Glorious Model O Wireless Review: How is this only $80? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: