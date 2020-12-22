Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 $500, Sonos Playbase $548, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, plus the Sonos Playbase is $548, and you can save on Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatches. Hit the jump for all of today’s top picks and more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 falls to all-time low

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB Android Tablet for $500. Usually fetching $650, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our previous mention by $28, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s latest tablet delivers an 11-inch Super AMOLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support for taking notes or drawing. Alongside the included 128GB of storage, there’s also a microSD card slot for expansion down the line, as well as four speakers and a dual 13MP camera system around back.

Sonos Playbase goes on sale

Amazon is currently offering the Sonos Playbase for $548 in white and black. Down from the usual $699 price tag, you’re saving 22% with today’s offer matching our previous mention and coming within $18 of the 2020 low. Sonos Playbase is a notable upgrade to your setup, especially if you don’t have a lot of room to work with. This AirPlay 2-enabled soundbar is meant to sit underneath the TV while still enhancing the audio quality with signature Sonos sound. Alongside whole-home playback features, Ethernet and optical inputs round out the package.

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatches from $300

Amazon is currently discounting Garmin’s lineup of solar-powered smartwatches, with the Instinct Solar Surf edition leading the way at $350. Normally fetching $450, here you’re saving $100, with today’s offer marking only the second notable price cut to date and matching the all-time low. Here, you’ll find Garmin’s signature rugged form-factor alongside a solar-powered design to stand out from other smartwatches in the brand’s stable. This model in particular lives up to the Surf name with a 100-meter waterproof rating. Plus, there are an array of sensors like GPS, altimeter, compass, and more on top of its heart rate and fitness tracking features. Shop more from $300 right here.

