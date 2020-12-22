Following nine titles to close out the year, Google is ringing in January 2021 with four games joining Stadia Pro next Friday: Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami.

Google is down to four Pro games after a busy end of 2020 holiday push. January 1st will see all the titles come to the $9.99 membership, starting with Ary and the Secret of Seasons, which is normally $39.99:

Journey across the magnificent world of Valdi! Ary and the Secret of Seasons is an award-winning adventure game following a young girl named Aryelle, or Ary, as she journeys across the great world of Valdi. By becoming the Guardian of Winter, Ary gains the ability to manipulate the seasons around her. Ary will learn to control the seasons and use them to defeat enemies, overcome obstacles, and solve complex puzzles on her adventure across Valdi.

Figment costs $19.99, though the musical journey is currently on discount for $11.99:

Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humor and multi layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.

F1 2020 is the most expensive game being offered in this batch at $59.99, currently $29.99:

F1® 2020 allows you to create your F1® team for the very first time and race alongside the official teams and drivers. Alternatively, challenge your friends in new split-screen with casual race options for more relaxed racing. Compete on 22 circuits, with current and classic content.

The $9.99 Hotline Miami top-down shooter rounds out the list:

Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine. Soon you’ll find yourself struggling to get a grip of what is going on and why you are prone to these acts of violence.

This month sees six claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on New Year’s Eve: Celeste, Dead by Daylight, Embr, GYLT, Risk of Rain 2, and Rock of Ages III.

The count will stand at 32 titles after the additions/subtractions:

SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand fof Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris, Jotun, Sniper Elite 4, The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & See, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Into the Breach, HITMAN 2, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace, Secret Neighbor, Outcasters, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Cthulhu Saves Christmas Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro January 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

