Deals: Google Pixel 4a FREE, AirPods $110, new Anker sale, more

Today’s best deals include Google Pixel 4a for free, AirPods at $110, and a fresh Anker sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4a deals

Today only, B&H offers the Google Pixel 4a 128GB in Just Black for $319. If you’re willing to lock in a 24-month contract, Verizon Wireless offers the same model for FREE. Activation fees may apply. Regularly $349, today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen unlocked and matching our Black Friday mention with a contract.

Pixel 4a is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 5.8-inch HD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz processor. We called it a “superb smartphone on a budget” in our hands-on review, and customers leaving ratings at Amazon agree.

Last chance to lock in Apple AirPods at $110

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $110. Price is reflected at checkout. That’s a $49 savings from the regular going rate, matching our Black Friday mention, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s AirPods feature the H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Anker 2-day sale from $17

Anker’s Amazon storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals this morning headlined by its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station at $300. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and $20 under our previous mention. Anker includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. High-speed charging is available on the USB-C port, which makes it a suitable pairing with most MacBooks on the market today. If you’re an avid drone flyer or camper, this is essential for your on-the-go setup.

