Deals: Samsung Galaxy devices from $445, save $100 on ASUS Chromebooks, more

Today’s best deals include various Samsung Galaxy handsets from $445, plus up to $100 off ASUS Chromebooks, and Pixel 4a for free. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy handsets

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones starting at $445. Headlining is the Galaxy Z Flip 256GB for $972. Usually fetching $1,380, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a folding design reminiscent of old school flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 256GB of storage. On top of its unique form-factor, you’ll also find a Snapdragon 855+ processor, all-day battery life, and a dual 12MP rear camera system.

Save up to $100 on ASUS 14-inch Chromebooks

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the ASUS C433 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $429. Down from its usual $529 going rate, you’re saving $100 here, with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen in over six months and matching the best price to date. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, this ASUS Chromebook pairs a 360-degree hinge with a 1080p touchscreen display and metal chassis. Its 10-hour battery life is amplified by 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a pair of USB-C ports, as well as a single USB-A slot to complete the package.

Start the year with Google Pixel 4a for free

Verizon Wireless offers Google’s Pixel 4a 128GB for FREE when you agree to a 24-month contract. Activation fees may apply. Regularly $380 or more, today’s deal matches our December mention. Pixel 4a is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 5.8-inch HD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz processor.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular falls to $250

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm GPS + Cellular for $250. Usually fetching $400, today’s offer is $79 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 delivers a wealth of fitness tracking features ranging from exercise tracking to heart rate monitoring and more with a circular touchscreen display backed by an aluminum casing. There’s also cellular connectivity onboard here so you can go for runs without bringing along a smartphone, as well as 5-day battery life to round out the notable features.

Assistant-enabled smart home gear from $10

Amazon is currently taking an extra 15% off already-discounted TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories. Headlining is the TP-Link RGB LED Light Strip for $51. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is $9 under our previous mention, amounts to 28% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside animated lighting effects for some unique ambiance. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, as well as your smartphone. Shop everything right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls on the Series X|S [Video]

Review: TP-Link Deco X20 makes setting up a WiFi 6 mesh system a breeze [Video]

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: