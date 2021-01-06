Deals: Motorola Edge Smartphone hits $489, plus HP Chromebooks and more

Today’s best deals include the Motorola Edge Android smartphone at $489, HP’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $390, and a new all-time low on these Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola Edge smartphone falls to $489

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Edge Android Smartphone for $489. Down from its $699 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% price cut and marks the third-best offer we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 6.7-inch OLED Endless Edge display with 90Hz refresh rate, Moto Edge delivers 5G connectivity with 256GB of storage, up to two-day battery life, and a Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor. A triple camera array rests along the back of the device, bringing a 64MP main sensor alongside telephoto and 2x optical zoom lenses to your mobile photography kit.

HP’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook now $390

Woot is currently offering the HP 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/8GB/128GB for $390 in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally fetched $599, today’s offer is good for a 35% price cut, beats our previous mention by $20, and is one of the best discounts to date. HP’s 15-inch Chromebook delivers a touchscreen design paired with a premium all-metal housing. It’s powered by a 2.2GHz processor, includes 128GB of on-board storage, and can easily keep up with multitasking, thanks to the 8GB of built-in RAM. Plus, there’s two USB-C slots as well as a USB-A port and microSD card slot, as well.

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds see first discount to $179

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $179 in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $229, today’s offer is the very first price cut to date and subsequently a new all-time low. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from eight-hour battery life that jumps up to 24 thanks to the USB-C charging case that has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here.

