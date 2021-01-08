Deals: OnePlus Nord N10 bundle $300, Galaxy Note 10+ $660, more

Today’s best deals include the OnePlus Nord N10 bundle, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G with OnePlus Buds Z

OnePlus currently offers its new Nord N10 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z for $300. Normally you’d pay $350 for the package here, with today’s offer marking the first savings of any kind on the latest addition to the OnePlus smartphone stable. At B&H, you can alternately score a $50 gift card with the smartphone instead. Featuring 6.49-inch 90Hz display, the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers a budget-friendly focus with a Snapdragon 690 SoC to power the experience. There’s 128GB of storage here alongside a 48MP quad-camera setup, as well as a rear fingerprint scanner to complete the package. Having just been released, reviews are still rolling in.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ sees $385 discount

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone in open-box condition for $660. Having originally retailed for $1,100, it sells for $1,045 at Amazon right now, beats the all-time low there by $140, and comes within $10 of the best price we’ve tracked to date overall. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. Samsung completes the package with the included S Pen for taking notes or using as a remote camera shutter.

Sony’s 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV falls to $600

Amazon is currently offering the Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $600. Down from $750, you’re saving $150 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from October for the all-time low. Powered by Android TV, Sony’s 65-inch smart TV packs 4K picture with HDR capabilities alongside a slew of smart features. On top of its built-in streaming media functionality to watch shows from Disney+, Netflix, and the like, there’s also Assistant voice control. Three HDMI inputs round out the notable features here.

