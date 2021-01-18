New Anker sale from $15 highlights today’s best deals, plus Samsung Tab S7 $580, more

Today’s best deals include a new Anker sale at Amazon, plus the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and Google’s official Pixel 5 cases are discounted. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Anker sale at Amazon

Anker’s Amazon storefront is kicking off the week with a fresh batch of deals on smartphone accessories and more. Our top pick is Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom PD USB-C Wall Charger at $39.09. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in four months. This model features two USB-C ports that can push up to 60W worth of power, making it a suitable option for many of Apple’s latest products, including smartphones, iPads, and select Chromebooks. The 2-in-1 design makes it easy enough to always juice up your gear while at home, at the office, or on-the-go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 delivers a 120Hz display

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB Android Tablet for $580. While you’d normally pay $650, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen since the before the holidays. Samsung’s latest tablet delivers an 11-inch TFT display that also pairs a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support for taking notes or drawing. On top of its four speakers making the Galaxy Tab S7 a great device for binging Netflix, there’s a dual 13MP camera system around back as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card.

Google’s official Pixel 5 Fabric Case sees first price cut

Amazon offers the official Google Pixel 5 Fabric Case in Basically Black for $28. Down from the usual $40 going rate that you’ll pay on other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. Google’s official Pixel 5 case wraps your handset in a fabric material that’s made of 70% recycled materials. Alongside being wireless charger-ready, it’ll add some protection against drops and scrapes, and a raised lip around the front keeps your screen safe, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Is this mid-tier Amazon indoor cycle worth it? Ancheer / FUNMILY exercise bike review [Video]

Fnatic miniSTREAK review: a solid, portable TKL keyboard [Video]

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: