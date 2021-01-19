Save on Google Pixel 4a 5G in today’s best deals, plus Samsung storage, more

Today’s best deals include the Google Pixel 4a 5G at $459, plus Samsung storage and smartwatches on sale, and more. Hit the jump for all that and in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G returns to all-time low

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $459. For comparison, it has a list price of $499, and today’s deal is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked. Google’s newest Pixel 4a with 5G offers the latest in connectivity standards on supported mobile plans. You’ll find a 5.8-inch OLED display alongside a Snapdragon 765G processor here, providing plenty of power for the large display. Plus, you’re scoring a 16MP wide-angle camera as well as the standard 12.2MP shooter that the 4a normally comes with.

Samsung’s 512GB microSD Card hits $65

Amazon is currently offering the latest Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card for $65. Usually selling for $80 these days, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and matching the all-time low set just once before. For comparison, you’ll pay anywhere from $90 to $100 for similar alternatives at Amazon right now. Supporting up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest iteration of microSD cards are just as capable for sticking in a DSLR or action camera as they are for expanding the storage on a Nintendo Switch or Android smartphone. Plus, a bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it less of a hassle to retrieve footage.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup sees $60 discounts

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $340 for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $370. In either case, you’re saving $60 from the going rates with today’s offer matching the third-best price cuts we’ve seen to date and marking the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season. Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings.

