Deals: Pixel 3 XL hits all-time low, BOGO free OnePlus 8T, more

Today’s best deals include the Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB of storage for $300, you can score two OnePlus Android smartphones for one, and iOttie has a number of mounts discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3 XL with 64GB of storage hits all-time low

B&H offers the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB for $300. Today’s deal equates to a $200 discount from the regular going rate and a new all-time low. Notable features include a 6.3-inch 1440p display, Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU, 64GB of storage, and Google’s well-regarded 12MP camera. Learn more in our hands-on review. Despite being a few years old at this point, Google Pixel 3 XL is still a viable device, even more so at today’s discount.

OnePlus launches BOGO 50% off 8T Android smartphone sale

OnePlus has now launched a buy one get one 50% off promotion on its 8T Android smartphone. Just add two of the devices to your cart and the total will drop to $1,123. Normally you’d pay $749 each, with today’s offer saving you $375 from the combined value here, beating our previous mention by $75, and matching the all-time low.

OnePlus 8T delivers a 6.55-inch 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity, a 48 MP quad-camera array, and 256GB of onboard storage. Picking up two devices here is a great way to refresh not only your own handset, but a family member’s, as well.

iOttie car mounts for Android

Amazon offers a number of iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale today. Our top pick is the iTap 2 Magnetic Air Vent for $20. It typically goes for $25 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. One of iOttie’s latest car mounts sports a complete redesign, which includes a rotating ball joint so you can get your device at just the right angle. Works with all smartphones and most cases.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Is this mid-tier Amazon indoor cycle worth it? Ancheer / FUNMILY exercise bike review [Video]

Fnatic miniSTREAK review: a solid, portable TKL keyboard [Video]

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: