On the Android side of things, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup is perhaps the most advanced smartwatch available. With its next generation, it looks like Samsung is going to expand its health efforts on smartwatches to include blood sugar tracking.

A report from ETNews claims that, like the next Apple Watch, Samsung’s next Tizen-based Galaxy Watch will be able to detect and track your blood glucose levels, more commonly known as blood sugar. This is done using an optical sensor rather than drawing blood, which is the usual way that information is gathered. Apparently, this will be accomplished using “raman spectroscopy” tech.

This feature is reportedly being positioned toward diabetic users as it would save the regular finger-prick that analyzes that data daily. It’s unclear at this point how the accuracy of this feature compares to traditional tests.

Samsung Electronics has decided to apply a technology to its new smart watch “Galaxy Watch 4 (tentative),” which is set to be introduced this second half, so that the watch is able to monitor one’s blood glucose level. The technology utilizes an optical sensor and detects blood glucose level without having to draw blood and it is expected to make a great contribution in assisting those with diabetes and normal people with managing their health.

The “Galaxy Watch 4” is set to be announced in the second half of 2021, presumably alongside either the Galaxy Fold 3 launch or some other new Samsung smartphone. Apparently, that watch will be one of three new wearables being announced later this year, with a “Galaxy Watch Active 3” also possibly in the cards.

