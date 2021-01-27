Deals: Nokia 8.3 Smartphone $380, Lenovo Smart Display, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, more

Today’s best deals include the Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone at $380, Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 is $80, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone is backed by four rear cameras

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $380. Down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer is $200 under what you’d pay at Amazon right now and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor.

Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 falls to $80

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $80. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, comes within $4 of our previous holiday mention, and is one of the best prices in the past four months. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models now $100 off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung smartwatches, headlined by the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium 45mm at $500. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is still one of the first times we’ve seen this model on sale. Standing out from the usual Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, which you’ll find on sale below, the Titanium version delivers a more premium design that’s backed by increased water-resistance, added durability, and a matching metal link band. That’s on top of ECG, SPO2, VO2 max, and heart rate monitoring, a 45mm OLED display, and other fitness functionality. Shop more from $150 right here.

