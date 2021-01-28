Deals: Nest Thermostat E $139, Samsung storage sale, more

Today’s best deals include the Nest Thermostat E. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Nest Thermostat E now at $139

Google’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Nest Thermostat E for $139. Down from the usual $169 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is the best we’ve seen in three months, and comes within $9 of our previous mention. While Google’s new Nest Thermostat enters at a slightly more affordable price point, the E model delivers more intelligent features and a high-end design. Alongside frosted glass display and Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy various scheduling features that help cut down on energy usage while also keeping your home the ideal temperature.

New Amazon lows hit Samsung’s PRO NVMe SSD storage

Amazon is offering up to 31% off Samsung storage solutions. You can score the Samsung 980 PRO 500GB PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $112. Regularly $150, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for “for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users,” the 980 PRO offers “high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications” with read speeds up to 6,900MB/s. Its 500GB of storage space comes in a compact “M.2 2280” form-factor with Samsung’s thermal control algorithm to manage heat output in high-demand systems.

OnePlus takes up to $290 off latest Android smartphones

OnePlus is kicking off its January Final Sale today that’s taking up to an extra $200 off select orders. Headlining is the OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $799, which is down from its usual $999 price tag. Bundle in a case or spare charger, you’ll take another $100 off, bringing the price down to $709. That’s up to $290 off the going rate and marking the best value to date.

With a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a more premium Android experience backed by 5G connectivity. Its 256GB of storage is also complemented by a 48MP quad camera array and a Snapdragon 865 SoC to power it all.

