Deals: Samsung Chromebooks from $180, Sony 4K UHD Android TVs, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung Chromebooks on sale from $180, price cuts on Sony 4K UHD Android TVs at nearly $700 off, and Anker’s latest accessory sale from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Chromebooks on sale from $180

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 32GB for $380. Down from its usual $500 going rate, you’re saving 24% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price in over 10 months. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display and folding hinge design. It’s based around 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of SSD storage and is complemented by all-day battery life. Plus, you’ll find a stylus for helping take notes and markup text while studying. Plus, you’ll find another model on sale for $180 right here.

Sony 4K UHD Android TVs nearly $700 off today

Woot is offering up to $698 off select Sony X90CH-Series 4K UHD TV models. Sizes range up to 85 inches here, but one standout is the 55-inch Sony X900H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $770. This one sells for $1,000 in new condition at Amazon and Best Buy with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It sports a 55-inch 4K display panel with full array LED local dimming for “brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes.” Alongside a special game mode, this is a smart Android TV with Google Assistant voice commands built-in (Alexa support included). HDMI 2.1 (with ALLM, VRR, and 4K) as well as 120Hz refresh rate round out the feature set here.

Anker’s latest sale is live with accessories from $11

Anker is back this week to kick off a new sale via its Amazon storefront on charging essentials, projectors, smart home accessories, and more. With prices starting at $11, you’ll find a variety of ways to overhaul the charging setup, upgrade your smart home with some new 1080p cameras, and more. Shop all of the offers right here to lock-in as much as 33% in savings.

Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch falls to $199

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch for $199 in a variety of styles. Usually selling for $295, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Skagen’s latest smartwatch arrives with multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features here as well, alongside a circular touchscreen display with a stainless steel housing. Wear OS is at the center of the experience here, and you’ll be able to choose from a various of bands.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio down to $70

Amazon offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $70. Usually fetching $90, you’re looking at 22% in savings, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. As one of Samsung’s latest additions to its Galaxy accessory lineup, the new Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot. So whether you have the new Galaxy S21 devices on order or want to streamline an existing setup, this is a great option for those in the Samsung ecosystem.

