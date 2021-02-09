In just the few weeks since their debut, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have already been updated, and now another firmware update is rolling out. With this latest update, Galaxy Buds Pro get even better noise cancellation (ANC) as well as improving the handy “Voice Detect” feature.

Rolling out now to all Galaxy Buds Pro users, firmware version R190XXU0AUA5 brings with it three main changes that all kind of go together.

Samsung says that this update firstly improves active noise cancellation (ANC) on the Galaxy Buds Pro. The ANC functionality on these buds was already in pretty good shape, so it seems reasonable to expect that any improvements here are relatively minor. In the same boat, Samsung also says that this update improves the ambient sound feature, which passes audio from the outside world through the microphones.

What’s perhaps most interesting is that Samsung says that the speed of the “Voice Detect” feature on Galaxy Buds Pro has been improved. It’s unclear if this means the switch is faster or slower, but this is definitely an area where improvements can be made. In our review, we found “Voice Detect” to be one of our favorite features on these earbuds, though I’ve always felt that the switch back from ambient to ANC can be a bit jarring. If Samsung’s improvement is to make that transition a bit more gradual, I’m all for it.

The update is rolling out right now as a 2.20mb download in the Galaxy Wearable app. Simply pop open the case on your Buds Pro and check for updates through the app.

Update 2/9: A few days after the previous update, Samsung has just rolled out another Buds Pro update that brings further ANC and ambient mode improvements, but Samsung says there are also improvements to when someone uses only one earbud at a time. As SamMobile spotted, the update is rolled out with version number R190XXU0AUB3.

