Samsung drops Galaxy Z Flip 5G price to $1,199, giving foldables a more affordable starting point

- Feb. 1st 2021 8:36 am PT

As Samsung prepares a year of pushing foldables toward the mainstream, the company has made a big move on the affordability front. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G now starts at a fairly reasonable price of $1,199.

When it first debuted in mid-2020, Samsung’s revised Galaxy Z Flip 5G brought with it a stronger processor, tweaked design with matte glass, and also a slightly higher $1,449 price point. Now, that price has been slashed to $1,199 on Samsung.com in a permanent price drop that will stay in place from today onward. A Samsung representative confirmed the new price over email.

This $250 price drop marks a new low starting price for Samsung’s foldable lineup with the next step up being the $1,999 Galaxy Z Fold 2. Notably, this new price also matches Samsung’s most expensive Galaxy S21 phone, the S21 Ultra.

Over the course of 2021, we’re expecting quite a few big updates to Samsung’s foldable range. That includes an updated Flip 3 with a better cover display and probably a similar price point, as well as a new high-end Fold 3 that is rumored to work with the S Pen. Samsung is also expected to debut another Fold-style device that targets a lower price point in an effort to make the form factor available to more users.

In a blog post that went up at the same time as this price drop hit, Samsung detailed a bunch of “hidden” features on its Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Those features include using the cover display as a viewfinder, using the fingerprint sensor to drop the notification shade, answering phone calls with the display closed, and more.

