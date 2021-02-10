Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to $170, Nest Hello Video Doorbell $179, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds Pro at $170, a price cut on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, and a series of Anker Android accessories from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro see very first discount to $170

Today only, Woot offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $170 in three styles. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $200 going rate that you’d pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is the very first price cut so far.

Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset.

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell drops to $179

Adorama currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179. Down from its $229 going rate, you’re saving $50 here, with today’s offer coming within cents of our previous mention from over the holidays and marks the best since. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home.

Latest Anker sale discounts Android gear from $9

Anker is back today with its latest Amazon sale and discounting a selection of charging accessories, speakers, and more. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Atom III 60W USB-C PD Charger at $32. Down from its $38 going rate, today’s offer is good for the lowest we’ve seen since October and marks the second-best price to date.

PowerPort Atom III delivers a 2-port design that’s centered around a 45W USB-C output and supplemented by a 15 USB-A slot. So whether you need to refuel a smartphone, tablet, or computer alongside earbuds and other accessories, this USB-C PD charger is up to the task. Plus, it’s more compact than other models on the market thanks to relying on GaN technology.

