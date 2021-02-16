Deals: HP Chromebooks from $211, Anker Android TV 4K projector $500 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by HP Chromebooks on sale from $211, this $500 discount on Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector, and the JBL Link View Assistant Display at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebooks on sale from $211

Amazon currently offers the HP 14-inch FHD Chromebook for $250. Down from $300, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, is the lowest in over two months, and matches the all-time low. Also on sale, you can score the standard HD model for $211, down from its usual $260 going rate. Centered around a 14-inch display, both of these Chromebooks packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. You’ll enjoy the 13-hour battery life as well as two built-in USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a B&O sound system. The only trade-off between the two is one comes equipped with a higher-resolution display, which may very well be worth the added money for some.

Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector now $500 off

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater Projector for $1,200. Regularly $1,700, today’s offer is a sizable $500 price drop and the lowest price we can find. It is also one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on this model.

Described as being the “world’s first 4K home cinema with 3D audio,” it runs Android TV natively, offering access to thousands of apps, and features Dolby Digital Plus with “360-degrees of true 3D audio.” Along with automatic upscaling for non-HDR content, the Cosmos Max can spit out high-resolution 4K UHD images as large as 150 inches across with direct access to all of your favorite streaming services.

JBL’s Link View Assistant Display is now $100

Verizon Wireless is offering the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $100. With a list price of $300, an all-time low mention of $80, and our last spotting being $85, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. JBL’s Link View offers an 8-inch screen that’s centered around Google Assistant. This allows you to leverage Google’s smart home platform, allowing you to get answers from the virtual helper. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop.

