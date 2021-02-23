Deals: Lenovo Chromebook Duet hits $238, Galaxy Note20 $200 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by price cuts on Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at $238, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 at $200 off and Samsung true wireless earbuds from $110. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet hits $238

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $238. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer is $11 under Best Buy’s competing discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet delivers Chrome OS alongside a touchscreen display and 2-in-1 design. Powered by a 2GHz processor, you’re also going to benefit from a detachable keyboard and USB-C connectivity, as well as 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 now $200 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 128GB Android Smartphone for $800. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best price to date at Amazon. Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 arrives with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that packs built-in S Pen support as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera system to complete the package.

Save on Samsung’s true wireless earbuds from $110

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $110 in various styles. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings and matches our previous mention. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11 hours of audio playback per charge or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here.

