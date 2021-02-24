In 2019, Google introduced a powerful Recorder app with real-time transcriptions for Pixel devices. The latest version, released alongside the Pixel 5, added editing and social sharing through video clips. A Google Recorder web app is coming soon with the ability to backup audio on your Pixel.

Recorder.google.com, which differs from the old recorder.withgoogle.com landing page, just went live. “Recorder for web” will let you “share, play, and search your audio,” with Google explaining how “Recordings backed up with the Recorder app on your Google Pixel will appear here.” This website just acts as a client and will not let users record from their desktop computer.

Before the splash page loads, you briefly get to see the web app’s interface. Audio controls at the bottom allow you to play/pause, rewind 5/jump 10 seconds, scrub, and control volume.

A single or two-column layout is available, with the latter showing the waveform and transcription simultaneously. Users will be able to share recordings (via link) and delete from the web app. Recordings will presumably count toward your Google Drive storage cap.

Recorder for web requires an update to the Android app that is not yet available. Once it is, Pixel phones will be able to start uploading content to the cloud. This sync capability should also mean that past recordings stay with you when upgrading devices, while backup replaces how users today have to manually upload audio to Google Drive via the share sheet.

That new app version is likely coming soon given how the web infrastructure is now available.

