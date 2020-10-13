The Google Pixel 5 is set to go on sale in some countries starting this week ahead of a US launch later in the month, and with it comes a new version of the Recorder app that debuted with Pixel 4 last year. Google Recorder 2.0 brings a handy new editing feature to the Pixel 5, but will also be available on older Pixel phones.

An updated version of Google Recorder started its rollout through the Play Store this week, but it’s not widely available by any means so far. As Android Police points out, the updated APK works on Android 10 but is a bit messy on Android 11 if it’s sideloaded, but the reason for that isn’t totally clear yet. One theory is that Android 11’s ability to check an APK’s signature isn’t working yet. You can try your luck in the Play Store, but odds are you won’t see the update just yet.

Whatever the case is with the rollout, this update brings one big new feature with it. Announced during the Pixel 5’s launch event, Recorder now has the ability to use AI for editing. This makes it possible to pull specific quotes out of a recording without listening to the entire thing. Just look at the transcription and pull the information you need. It seems like a genuinely useful tool!

Recorder 2.0 should start rolling out to Pixels in the next several weeks, but this version will be coming preloaded on the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. When the app sees a wider rollout, we’ll update our coverage.

