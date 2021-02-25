Deals: OnePlus 8 Pro bundle $250 off, Anker Soundcore speakers from $45, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by price cuts on OnePlus 8 Pro bundles at $250 off. Plus, you’ll also be able to save up to 31% on Anker Soundcore speakers and score this ASUS Touchscreen Chromebook at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle OnePlus 8 Pro with its Buds Z at $250 off

OnePlus is currently offering its 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z for $799. Down from the usual $999 going rate of the handset, throw in the earbuds and you’ll save $250 with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen in recent months.

With a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a more premium Android experience backed by 5G connectivity. Its 256GB of storage is also complemented by a 48MP quad camera array and a Snapdragon 865 SoC to power it all. Then with the OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll enjoy a true wireless design with 20-hour playback per charge.

Save up to 31% on Anker Soundcore speakers

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering up to 31% off a selection of its Bluetooth speakers. One standout is the Anker Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker and wireless charger for $62. Regularly $90, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find.

This night stand speaker and alarm clock also doubles as a wireless Qi charger with 7.5W output for iPhones and 10W for compatible Android devices. Along with Bluetooth audio connectivity and built-in FM radio, you can create 15 different alarms to wake you up in the morning while 10 built-in sleep-inducing ambient sounds put you to sleep at night.

Save $100 on this ASUS Touchscreen Chromebook

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the ASUS C433 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook 64GB for $429. Saving you $100 from the usual $529 going rate, today’s offer is marking the second-best discount we’ve seen to date. This ASUS Chromebook comes outfitted with a 1080p touchscreen display that pairs with a 360-degree hinge and metal chassis. Plus, the 10-hour battery life here means you won’t have to worry about plugging in throughout the day, although there are a pair of USB-C ports for connecting to various accessories.

