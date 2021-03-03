Deals: Pixel 3/XL falls to $130, Lenovo Chromebook Duet at $231, Anker sale from $15, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by price cuts on on Google Pixel 3/XL at $130, Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at $231, and Anker Android gear from $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 3/XL falls to $130 in cert. refurb condition

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Google Pixel smartphones in certified refurbished condition starting at $70. Headlining is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB at $150. Down from its original $899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the best discounts to date.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps.

Score Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at $231

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $231. Down from its usual $299 going rate, you’re saving $68 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $7 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. With a 10.1-inch touchscreen display at the center of the experience here, Lenovo mixes things up from other 2-in-1 Chromebooks by including a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook Duet also features 128GB of onboard storage, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all alongside a USB-C port.

Anker’s latest sale has deals from $15

Anker has rolled out a new collection of deals today as part of its latest Amazon sale that’s discounting a selection of smartphone essentials and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger for $39. Down from its $46 going rate, you’re saving 15% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking the best price in over six months.

This compact charger delivers a 4-port design that brings three 2.4A USB-A slots into the mix alongside a USB-C output. It can dish out 65W of power to connected devices and streamlines your on-the-go or nightstand charging setup.

