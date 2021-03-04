Deals: Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone $380, Philips Hue gear from $42, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by price cuts on on Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones from $160, as well as rare Philips Hue discounts from $42 and Garmin’s latest fitness smartwatches at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on all of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones

Amazon is currently discounting Motorola’s lineup of all-new unlocked Android smartphones headlined by the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $380. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount to date on this handset.

Having just launched at the start of the year, the latest budget-focused flagship offering from Motorola arrives to take on the Pixel 4a with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside two-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back.

Score rare Philips Hue discounts from $42

Amazon is discounting a selection of Philips Hue indoor and outdoor smart lights and accessories headlined by its latest Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $66. Down from $80, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts to date, saves you over $13, and matches our previous mention for the best price since Black Friday.

With the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity, the latest Lightstrip Plus is just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you six feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. I picked one of these up over the holidays and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous generation.

Save $100 on Garmin’s latest fitness smartwatches

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches headlined by its fenix 6S Sapphire GPS Smartwatch for $800. Down from its $900 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is the second-best discount to date.

Garmin’s high-end fenix 6S Sapphire delivers a rugged wearable geared toward helping you nail those fitness resolutions. Headlined by up to 34-hour battery life, other notable inclusions here include PacePro workout guidance, a stainless steel build, and the ability to track heart rate, Pulse Ox, sleep, VO2 max, and other stats. Alongside built-in GPS, there’s also built-in topographic maps for hikers, as well as Ski slope maps.

