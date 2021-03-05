Deals: OnePlus 8 now $200 off, official Google Pixel 4a 5G case $23, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by the OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone at $499. That’s on top of Google’s official Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case for $23 and these Anker Soundcore deals from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone at $499

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus 8 128GB Android Smartphone for $499. Down from the usual $699 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut and matches the all-time low.

Centered around a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and comes backed by 8GB or RAM and 128GB of storage. Its glass design features a cutout on the back for its 48MP camera and additional UltraWide and telephoto sensors.

Save on Google’s official Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case

Amazon currently offers the official Google Pixel 4a with 5G Fabric Case for $23. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks a new all-time low.

Pair your Google Pixel 4a 5G with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. This cover sports a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. On top of the slick style, this case is made of 70% recycled plastic.

Anker Soundcore speaker sale starts at $22

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering a selection of its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers and headphones starting at $22. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker for $80. Down from its usual $100 going rate, it just recently dropped to $90 with today’s offer saving you an extra $10 and marking the best we’ve seen since December.

Soundcore Motion Boom arrives with IPX7 water-resistance to handle everything from serenading you poolside to dishing out tunes just about anywhere else as well. Its 24-hour battery life pairs with a rugged build as well as a more-than-capable internal audio array.

