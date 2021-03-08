Deals: OnePlus 8 Pro $400 off, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $113, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by the OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone at $499. That’s on top of Google’s official Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case for $23 and these Anker Soundcore deals from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8 Pro drops to new all-time low at $599

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $599. Down from its usual $999 price tag, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low.

Even with the new OnePlus 9 Pro around the corner, this is still a solid handset to consider, especially at $400 off. With a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers 256GB of storage and is also complemented by a 48MP quad camera array, as well as a Snapdragon 865 SoC to power it all.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are now on sale for $113

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $113. Down from its usual $170 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 34% in savings, marks a new Amazon all-time low, and comes within $3 of the best we’ve seen to date.

Even with Samsung just having announced its new Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29 hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience.

Save on HP 14-inch Chromebooks from $211

Amazon currently offers the HP 14-inch FHD Chromebook for $250. Usually selling for $300, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Also on sale, you can score the standard HD model for $211, down from its usual $260 going rate.

Centered around a 14-inch display, both of these Chromebooks packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. You’ll enjoy the 13-hour battery life as well as two built-in USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a B&O sound system. The only trade-off between the two is one comes equipped with a higher-resolution display, which may very well be worth the added money for some.

