Deals: OnePlus 8T hits all-time low at $149 off, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, more

Today’s best deals kick off with a new all-time low on OnePlus 8T at $600. That’s alongside Samsung’s LTE Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $100 off and the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus at $155. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8T sees $149 price cut to new low at $600

Amazon currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $600. Down from its usual $749 going rate, you’re saving $149 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $49 and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Taking a more budget-friendly approach, the OnePlus 8T still packs plenty of flagship features like a 6.55-inch 120Hz display and 5G connectivity. Warp Charge technology nets you a “full day’s power” in just 15 minutes and around back you’ll find 48MP quad-camera array. To complete the package, OnePlus includes 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Samsung’s LTE Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $100 off

Woot is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE 40mm for $180. Regularly $279 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention at about $100 off. This is also the lowest price we can find and well under the current Best Buy listings.

This unlocked LTE smartwatch is compatible with a wide range of iOS and Android smartphones as well as providing a series of health stats for your daily workouts and metrics like heart rate monitoring and ECG readings. Add in the built-in sleep trackers, a battery that can “go for days on a single charge,” and the attractive round touchscreen, and you’re looking at a high-tech solution with a major discount.

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $155

Amazon offers the Lenovo 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 32GB Android Tablet for $155. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings, is one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low.

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is just as ideal for watching Netflix in bed as it is browsing the web from the couch with its 10.3-inch full HD display and Dolby Atmos speaker. It also sports another unique function, thanks to the included charging dock that turns this Lenovo Smart Tab into a Google Assistant display for controlling smart home devices and more with the voice assistant.

