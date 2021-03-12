Deals: Samsung Galaxy Note20/Ultra from $600, Google Pixelbook Go $150 off, more

Today’s best deals kick off with Samsung Galaxy Note20/Ultra on sale from $600. That’s alongside Google Pixelbook Go at $150 off and a new all-time low on Samsung Galaxy S21+. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Note20/Ultra drop to all-time lows from $600

Woot offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $800. Normally fetching $1,300, today’s offer is $500 in savings, $300 below the competing Amazon price cut, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low tracked just once before.

Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 series having been released, this is still a compelling phone for those who want the extra screen real estate and more thorough S Pen integration. Shop Galaxy Note 20 right here.

Google Pixelbook Go now up to $150 off

Amazon is currently offering Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB at $799. Down from its $849 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and a new all-time low at Amazon in the process. You’ll also be able to save up to $150 on higher-end configurations.

Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display. Depending on which model you pick up, the package comes powered by an i5 or i7 processor, has a 1080p or 4K panel, and is backed by as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Weighing just two pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ falls to new low at $220 off

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $780. Down from its usual $1,000 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $220 in savings, is $20 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low.

As one of Samsung’s latest handsets, the new Galaxy S21+ arrives with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity and all-day battery life. Around back there’s a triple-sensor 64MP camera array that’s complemented by 8K video recording, Space Zoom, and 128GB of onboard storage.

