All of today’s best deals are highlighted by an all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, as well as a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers for $170 and Anker Nebula projectors from $222. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to all-time low

Woot offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $170 in three styles. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $200 going rate that you’d pay at Amazon right now, you’re saving $30 with today’s offer marking only the second time these new releases have gone on sale and matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Living up to the pro naming scheme, Samsung’s latest earbuds enter with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Sound mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Score a pair of Google Nest Audio speakers for $170

Google’s official eBay storefront is currently offering a 2-pack of its Nest Audio Smart Speakers for $170. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer is matching the Black Friday price for the second-best to date and coming within $20 of the all-time low.

Nest Audio enters as the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound.

Anker Nebula projectors on sale from $222

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is taking 23% or more off a selection of its Nebula projectors starting at $222. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector at $560. Down from its usual $800 going rate, you’re saving 30% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40 and marking a new all-time low.

As one of the more recent additions to Anker’s stable of popular projectors, the new Nebula Cosmos offering delivers 1080p picture quality with the ability to project an up to 120-inch screen. Alongside being powered by Android for built-in access to streaming services and the like, you’ll find HDR support, a 900-lumen lamp, and integrated speakers for an all-in-one home theater setup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 2 is the simplest way to get great action footage [Video]

Wyze Bulb Color review: voice-control, bright, and easy to set up [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: