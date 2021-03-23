All of today’s best deals are highlighted by refurbished deals on Google Pixel 3/XL from $120 alongside a Nest Wifi system discount at $219 and this Anker wireless charger Gold Box starting at $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3/XL see refurbished deals from $120

Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Google Pixel smartphones in certified refurbished condition starting at $80. Headlining is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB at $150. Down from its original $899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the best discounts to date. The deals also apply to the Pixel 3 64GB for $120, having dropped from its original $799 price tag.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. Includes a 90-day warranty. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same.

Google Nest Wifi Router system falls to $219

Woot offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $219 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $349 for a new model at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings and marks a new all-time low.

Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400 square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system.

Anker wireless charger Gold Box starts at $20

Amazon is taking up to 36% off a selection of Anker Qi wireless chargers and more starting at $19.99. Our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station at $29.99. Usually fetching $40, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer marking a new all-time low.

This 3-in-1 charger is able to refuel a smartphone alongside earbuds and Apple Watch in one convenient design. Its main wireless stand can dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones or 10W to Android handsets and pairs with a secondary 5W pad and a slot to place the magnetic charging puck for rounding out the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 2 is the simplest way to get great action footage [Video]

Wyze Bulb Color review: voice-control, bright, and easy to set up [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: