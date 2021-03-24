All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at $232 off, as well as a new all-time low on the Sony XM4 ANC Headphones. Not to mention, TP-Link’s highly-rated Assistant smart plug is just $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ fall to best prices of the year

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $679 for the 128GB model. Usually fetching $850, you’re looking at $171 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $71 and marking the best price of 2021 so far. Those in need of extra storage can also step up higher-end 256GB and 512GB configurations at up to $232 off.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. You can get all the details in our first impressions write-up.

Sony XM4 ANC Headphones arrive at new low of $260

eBay currently offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $260. Down from the usual $349 going rate, today’s offer is $18 under our previous mention and current Amazon sale price, amounts to 25% in savings, and is a new all-time low.

Sony’s latest pair of headphones enter with a collection of flagship features centered around improved active noise cancellation. You’ll also be able to count on up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge, as well as a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. USB-C charging rounds out the package.

TP-Link’s highly-rated Assistant smart plug is just $10

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $10. Normally fetching $17, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since August and matches the all-time low set just a handful of times before.

Delivering Alexa and Assistant control, this TP-Link smart plug connects right to your Wi-Fi. That makes it a compelling option for those just looking to get in the smart home game for the first time or an extra way to expand an existing setup. You’ll also find scheduling and automation support via the companion iPhone and Android app, as well.

