All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro falling to $165. That’s on top of an Anker Gold Box with Android accessories from $11, as well as Motorola’s G Stylus Smartphone at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro see 1-day deal to $165

Woot offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $165 in three styles. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings, is $5 under our previous mention, and marking the best we’ve seen to date on a single pair.

Living up to the pro naming scheme, Samsung’s latest earbuds enter with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Sound mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Anker Gold Box sale has Android accessories from $11

Amazon is offering up to 39% off Anker charging gear and USB hubs. You’ll also find USB-C cables and its mobile game controller on sale, as well as the Anker Wireless PowerWave 10 Dual Pad Charger for $30. Regularly $41, this is 27% off the going rate, one of the lowest totals we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find.

With 10W output to Samsung gear and 7.5W to iPhone, this dual charging station provides a neat and organized home for two smart devices. The white colorway is a refreshing option for folks looking to steer clear of all-black accessories and makes for a perfect nightstand solution. Includes a 5-foot power cable and can charge through cases up to 5mm thick.

Motorola’s G Stylus Smartphone sees 33% price cut to $200

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $200. Down from its typical $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best price since November.

Moto G Stylus packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display alongside 2-day battery life and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a 48MP triple camera system and living up to the name, Motorola completes the package with an integrated stylus for taking notes, drawing, and more.

