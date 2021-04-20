All of today’s best deals are headlined by the up to 40% off Mobvoi TicWatch sale. You’ll also be able to save on Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds at $178, and Samsung’s new Smart Monitors from $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Mobvoi’s TicWatch spring sale takes up to 40% off

Mobvoi is now launching a new spring sale today, taking up to 40% off a selection of its latest Wear OS smartwatches, earbuds, and more starting at $44. Our top pick is the TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch at $221. Normally fetching $260, today’s offer amounts to $39 in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen.

Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate.

Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds fall to $178

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $178. Typically fetching $228, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in over two months, and matches the third-best price to date.

Those looking to pick up a pair of earbuds that aren’t locked into Google’s ecosystem will find Sony’s WF-1000XM3 to be a compelling. Alongside up to 24-hour battery life, you’ll find “industry-leading” noise canceling alongside built-in touchpad controls and an adaptive sound mode.

Samsung’s new Smart Monitors on sale from $200

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor for $330. Down from the usual $400 going rate, you’re saving $70 with today’s offer coming within $10 of the all-time low set twice before and marking the second-best price to date.

Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 4K panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, a pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including integrated AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other services, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day. Shop more from $200 here.

