For May 2021, Google is adding three games to Stadia Pro in a slight decrease from last month. All these titles are already available for purchase on the streaming service.

Saturday, May 1 will see all titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with puzzle-platformer Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince ($29.99):

The Trine series returns to the magic of 2.5D with Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince! The three heroes of the best-selling adventure series are back, sent on a quest to retrieve the troubled young Prince Selius. Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief are joined together once again on a thrilling quest through fantastical fairytale landscapes teeming with danger. Prince Selius suffers from intensely dark dreams and, due to his magical talents, monstrous nightmares are able to slip into reality and wreak havoc on the waking world. Amadeus, Pontius, and Zoya must find the afflicted prince and resolve the desperate situation before the world is engulfed by the Nightmare Prince’s shadows.

It’s followed by Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number ($14.99) and Floor Kids ($19.99):

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions – each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations – as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.

Floor Kids is a new breakdance battle game featuring unique freestyle gameplay, rhythm challenges, and multiplayer sessions. Discover stylized hand-drawn graphics by award-winning animator JonJon set to an original soundtrack by world-renowned scratch DJ/producer Kid Koala. Innovative controls allow you the freedom to play the way you like with a dynamic scoring system that rewards your moves based on musicality, originality, and style. Build up your crew of bboys and bgirls, unlocking new characters and locations as you cross the city, busting hundreds of different moves and countless combinations on your journey from the corner to the club. Bring Your Skills. Build Your Crew. Find Your Style.

Google does hint at a fourth Pro title for May, with more details available this time next week.

This month sees four claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on April 30: SteamWorld Heist, El Hijo, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Enter the Gungeon

The count again stands at 28 titles after the additions/subtractions:

SteamWorld Dig 2, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Titans, Everspace, Outcasters, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, Reigns, Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, PIKUNIKU, Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, and Floor Kids

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro May 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually look for the listing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: