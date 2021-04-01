For April 2021, Google is adding four games to Stadia Pro in a continuation from last month. Led by Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, there’s also the recently announced Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA.

Update 4/1: The April 2021 games — Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, and PIKUNIKU — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Thursday, April 1st will see all four come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition ahead of its sequel in May. It includes Banned Footage Vol.1, Banned Footage Vol.2, End of Zoe, and Not a Hero.

Set in modern day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil® 6, players experience the terror directly from the first person perspective. Resident Evil 7 embodies the series’ signature gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined “survival horror” some twenty years ago; meanwhile, a complete refresh of gameplay systems simultaneously propels the survival horror experience to the next level.

It’s joined by three other additions:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (normally $29.99): A classic returns in an HD overhaul. Live out all your pineapple under-the-sea fantasies.

(normally $29.99): A classic returns in an HD overhaul. Live out all your pineapple under-the-sea fantasies. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA : It’s pronounced like “Eeeeezzzzzz.” One of the most hardcore JRPG series of them all makes its Stadia debut this week. Get ready to sample that sweet, sweet Nihon Falcom magic.

: It’s pronounced like “Eeeeezzzzzz.” One of the most hardcore JRPG series of them all makes its Stadia debut this week. Get ready to sample that sweet, sweet Nihon Falcom magic. PIKUNIKU ($12.99): It’s cute, it’s puzzley, and there’s something creepy lurking underneath.

This month sees 5 claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on March 31st: SteamWorld Quest, SteamWorld Dig 2, SUPERHOT MIND CONTROL DELETE, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami.

The count again stands at 29 titles after the additions/subtractions:

SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Heist, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Titans, Everspace, Outcasters, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, El Hijo, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Enter the Gungeon, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, Reigns, Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, and PIKUNIKU

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro April 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

