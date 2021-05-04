Star Wars Day is upon us, and to celebrate, Google has just released a new Easter egg in Search. If you hit the right page, you’ll be greeted with familiar characters and more.

When you search “Star Wars Day” on Google.com, the page loads up as usual at first, but after a couple of seconds, the page starts raining down confetti. Mixed in with that are little cartoon stickers of well-known Star Wars characters and items including:

Grogu (Baby Yoda)

Stormtooper

Ewok

R2-D2

C3PO

Lightsabers

Unfortunately, that’s pretty much where the fun ends here. You can’t click on the items to expand the Easter egg, and they disappear when they hit the bottom of the screen. You will, however, see this Easter egg on more than one page. Search terms including “Star Wars,” “R2-D2,” “Ewok,” “Lightsaber,” and others will trigger the same neat animation.

This new Easter egg isn’t the only way Google is celebrating Star Wars Day 2021, though. On Stadia, EA’s Jedi: Fallen Order is being offered up for free to Pro subscribers. On Google TV, featured content includes The Mandalorian and more, and there’s also a chronological binge list for every Star Wars property.

May the 4th be with you.

