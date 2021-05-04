All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Nokia 8.3 Smartphone at $480. That’s on top of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on sale from $180 and TicWatch Mother’s Day sale starting at $39. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia 8.3 Smartphone packs four rear cameras

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $480. Normally selling for $699, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, and is the second-best Amazon discount to date.

Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Plus, our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect.

Grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 from $180

Amazon is now offering the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 in silver for $180. Regularly $230, this is a $50 price drop, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since holiday 2020, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 64GB variant marked down from $280 to $230. This model makes for a great little living room or casual tablet experience at a fraction of the price of the high-end Galaxy Tab S7/+ models.

Features include a 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display, Dolby surround sound, USB-C charging, 3GB of RAM, and additional storage capacity up to 1TB with a microSD card.

TicWatch Mother’s Day sale live from $39

We have now spotted some notable TicWatch Mother’s Day deals starting from $39. Mobvoi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch with GPS for $200.

Regularly $300, this is at least $100 off the going rate, $25 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. This iOS and Android-compatible Wear OS watch carries loads of smart fitness and health tracking features including six smart sport modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking, as well as support for running and swimming activities (IPX8 waterproof, pool swimming suitable). From there, you’re looking at a knurled stainless-steel bezel, a dual-layered ALOMED/LCD display with anti-finger print cover, up to 2-day battery life (depending on usage), and 4G/LTE connectivity.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: