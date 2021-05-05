All of today’s best deals are headlined by Nomad Google Pixel 4/XL cases for $24. Plus, save on the Pixel 3 XL Smartphone at $240 and Razer’s Android Game Controller at $51. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nomad’s Rugged Leather Pixel 4/XL cases hit $24

Nomad is teaming up with 9to5 to offer an exclusive discount on its Rugged Leather Pixel 4 and 4XL cases, which are on sale for $24. Down from the usual $50 going rate, it just dropped to $35, with today’s offer taking another 30% off to mark one of the lowest prices to date.

Nomad’s Rugged Case covers your Google Pixel 4/XL smartphone in a genuine Horween leather finish that’s backed by a polycarbonate body for some extra drop protection. Its thin construction won’t add too much bulk to your handset, and a raised lip around the front helps keep the Pixel 4’s screen safe when placed on a table. With both rustic brown and black designs to choose from, both are said to develop a healthy patina over time to elevate the style of your smartphone. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 3 XL has dropped to its lowest price of the year

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $240. While this one originally sold for $800, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $60 and marking a new 2021 low.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps.

Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Android Game Controller for $51

Amazon is now offering the Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Mobile Android Game Controller for $51.20 shipped. Regularly $100 direct from Razer, this model has sold for between $70 and $100 at Amazon over the last year and is now within about $1 of the all-time low there.

Designed to support Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy S10+, this gamepad brings a more traditional setup to your mobile gaming rig. The dual-sided controller sports twin analog thumbsticks and bumper buttons, a modular design with three custom cases for your smart device, custom button mapping via the Razer Gamepad app, and “Bluetooth low energy for longer battery life.”

