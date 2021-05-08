Saturday Night Live is kicking off the final three episodes of this season with Elon Musk hosting and Miley Cyrus performing. For the first time, SNL will be available as a livestream on YouTube for international audiences wanting to see Elon Musk.

Earlier this afternoon, Elon Musk on Twitter shared a “Special link to view SNL outside USA” that opens YouTube. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO will take the stage of the live, sketch-comedy show for the first time at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET. Over the past few weeks, the founder has sent various tweets hyping up the appearance and looking for suggestions.

According to NBC (via The Hollywood Reporter), this is the “first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US.” The stream will be viewable in over 100 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It cannot be viewed in the US.

It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

Other time zones are as follows:

Sydney, Australia: May 9, 1:30 p.m.

Tokyo, Japan: May 9, 12:30 p.m.

New Delhi, India: May 9, 9:00 a.m.

Cape Town, South Africa: May 9, 5:30 a.m.

London, United Kingdom: May 9, 4:30 a.m.

This might be one of SNL’s most-watched episodes in years due to Elon Musk hosting and the livestream on YouTube. Clips of the various sketches are uploaded to the Saturday Night Live channel shortly after the show ends.

It’s not clear whether this livestream is a one-time occurrence for NBC and SNL — due to Musk’s international audience — or whether it will continue going forward.

