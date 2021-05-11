All of today’s best deals are headlined by the first price cut on Google’s new Nest Hub at $85. That’s alongside the TCL 10L Android Smartphone for $170 and Philips Hue smart lighting from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen sees first discount to $85

eBay is currently offering the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $85. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings and is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release.

Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

TCL 10L Android Smartphone hits one of its best prices yet

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 10L 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $170. Regularly $250 at Amazon and direct from TCL, this is a solid $80 price drop, $25 below our previous mention, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best we can find.

Featuring a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display and 64GB of internal memory (expandable to 256GB with a microSD card), this model also sports a quad rear camera array with dual LED flash and a 16MP front-facing selfie sensor. Unlocked and compatible with GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile, it is powered via a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM. You can get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

Save on Philips Hue smart lighting from $17

eBay is currently discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart lights and accessories starting at $17. Our top pick is the Philips Hue Go Portable Bluetooth Smart Lamp for $68. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $12 in savings and is the best price of the year.

Hue Go delivers a battery-powered design that’ll expand your smart home with 520 lumens of multicolor lighting that you can bring just about anywhere. Alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity as well as a built-in button for manually switching between colors and effects. You can also get a closer look in our review of the previous-generation model.

