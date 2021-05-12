All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System for $170 alongside an up to 38% off Anker Android accessory Gold Box. Plus, score the best price yet on Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo smartphone. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System on sale for $170

eBay is currently offering the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $170. Normally fetching $200, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, beats the all-time low there by $5, and is the second-best price to date.

Delivering 4,500 square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Amazon launches 38% off Anker Gold Box sale

Woot via Amazon is offering up to 38% off Anker accessories, power banks, and USB-C cables. One standout is the Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000 USB-C 20W Portable Charger for $34. Regularly $46, this is a 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find.

This Anker PowerCore Fusion combines a 10000mAh portable power bank with a dual-port wall charger into a single unit. Alongside the USB-A port, you’ll find a 20W USB-C jack “designed to give the latest Android devices a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.” According to Anker, you can also charge a smartphone several times over while providing plenty of juice for tablets and other devices as well.

Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo falls to new low at $699

BuyDig is currently offering the GSM unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB Android Smartphone for $699. Having originally retailed for $1,400, earlier this year, it saw a permanent price cut down to $1,000, with today’s offer slashing another $301 off and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also score a pair of LG TONE Free Earbuds, adding another $124 in value to the package.

Delivering a dual AMOLED screen experience, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book or be flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging and an 11MP camera. You can get a closer look in our coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that play audio at home and on the go [Video]

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: