All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google Pixel 3 for $160 alongside Anker charging accessories from $15 and Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $139. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for $160

Woot offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for $160. Having originally sold for $799, Google has more recently been selling refurbished models for $249, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9 and marking the best price of the year.

Powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, Pixel 3 arrives with a 5.5-inch FHD+ display alongside a 12MP rear camera setup capable of capturing 4K video at 30FPS. Google has noted that the Pixel 3 will receive updates through the fall after rolling out support for Android 11 last year. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save on Anker power strips and more from $15

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its power strips headlined by the PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube at $30. Down from the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches the all-time low set just once before, and is only the second notable discount.

Anker’s PowerExtend Cube arrives with three AC outlets for tidying up the desk or nightstand charging setup. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports that pair with the 30W USB-C PD output to handle refueling smartphones and other accessories. Shop all of the deals from $15 right here.

Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch hits $139

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $139. Regularly going for as much as $250, today’s deal marks a rare dip below the $150 line for one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. The vivomove HR is a discreet hybrid smartwatch that looks like a traditional timepiece. That is, until you tap the touchscreen and swipe the hands away to check your messages, heart rate, or other wellness metrics like stress tracking. The vívomove HR can collect and compare your daily stress levels, steps and calorie counts, sleep monitoring, and your calculated fitness age. You’ll get up to five days of battery off a single charge or up to two weeks when used as just a watch.

