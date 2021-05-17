At the start of this week, Google’s developer mascots on Twitter teased a “special surprise” at I/O. The company revealed this morning that there will be a Google I/O Photo Booth to take virtual selfies with Dash, Sparky, Dino, and Android.

Update 5/17: As teased last week, photobooth.flutter.dev is now available ahead of I/O 2021 tomorrow. You first select which of the four mascots you want to appear with the ability to resize and tilt, while a slew of props from a Pixel 5 to the Pixelbook and even Google Glass become available afterwards. There are also hats, other shades, food, and product logos. The last step is downloading or sharing via Twitter and Facebook.

Original 5/14: Dash (Flutter), Sparky (Firebase), Dino (Chrome), and Android (Jetpack variant) on Tuesday took part in a fun video showing them come together after seeing an I/O spotlight. They gathered in front of a “Top Secret” crate as Google teased, “To be continued…” Our personal guess was that there would be a new developer mascot.

On the Friday before the developer conference, the video continued with the four characters activating a [Google Play] — ha! — Console, complete with the T-Rex having a hard time pushing their button before opting for using its tail.

It revealed that the surprise is a Google I/O Photo Booth that will let you take an “epic selfie” with all the mascots. This will presumably take the form of a mobile app or website, with Google sharing how it’s made with Flutter and Firebase. It will be available next week and one replacement for not being able to take a picture in front of the giant sign at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Get ready to take an epic selfie at #GoogleIO! Smile alongside Dash, Sparky, Dino, and Android in the official #IOPhotoBooth, made by @FlutterDev and @Firebase, next week. Don't forget to register → https://t.co/w0d67I9eaQ See you at I/O! 🔥🐦 🤖🦖 pic.twitter.com/DHJsmB8aVG — Google Developers 🔜 at #GoogleIO (@googledevs) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Google also shared that there will be a special guest appearance from Olympic champion Simone Biles at the keynote. An included clip shows her using a Pixel phone today to take pictures.

Heading into Google I/O like 🤸🏾‍♀️. #GoogleIO begins May 18, 10am Pacific at https://t.co/wBH2qvmwmY. Tune in for the latest news and product demos, with a special guest appearance from @Simone_Biles. pic.twitter.com/T1pra2W7Of — Google (@Google) May 14, 2021

